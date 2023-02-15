Toast Inc. (TOST) – The -0.44% Downside Potential Remains

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) is 39.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.91 and a high of $29.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOST stock was last observed hovering at around $23.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.53% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -39.5% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.11, the stock is 12.13% and 26.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.06 million and changing 4.89% at the moment leaves the stock 40.38% off its SMA200. TOST registered -8.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.99%.

The stock witnessed a 26.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.61%, and is 5.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Toast Inc. (TOST) has around 3172 employees, a market worth around $13.09B and $2.48B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.83% and -14.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.20%).

Toast Inc. (TOST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toast Inc. (TOST) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toast Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.60% this year.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 513.72M, and float is at 310.21M with Short Float at 6.07%.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Toast Inc. (TOST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Matlock James Michael,the company’sPrincipal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Matlock James Michael sold 6,310 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $23.89 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35928.0 shares.

Toast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Matlock James Michael (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 5,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $24.20 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42238.0 shares of the TOST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Comparato Christopher P (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 2,327 shares at an average price of $24.20 for $56325.0. The insider now directly holds 176,561 shares of Toast Inc. (TOST).