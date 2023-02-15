What should you know before buying stock in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) is 12.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.10 and a high of $36.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZWS stock was last observed hovering at around $23.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.62% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 8.12% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.89, the stock is 8.27% and 6.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -8.14% off its SMA200. ZWS registered -19.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.65%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.28%, and is 6.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $4.34B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.93 and Fwd P/E is 22.60. Distance from 52-week low is 18.86% and -35.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.90% this year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.87M, and float is at 174.38M with Short Float at 2.27%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ADAMS TODD A.,the company’sChairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that ADAMS TODD A. sold 19,698 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $27.39 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.92 million shares.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that PETERSON MARK W (SVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,042 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $27.39 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the ZWS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Jackson Rodney (SVP-Bus.&Corp. Development) disposed off 1,838 shares at an average price of $27.39 for $50343.0. The insider now directly holds 121,061 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS).

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (ZWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NN Inc. (NNBR) that is trading -29.81% down over the past 12 months and The Timken Company (TKR) that is 30.15% higher over the same period. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) is 30.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.