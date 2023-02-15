Why Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) is 1.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.28 and a high of $28.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.5% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -0.71% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.15, the stock is -0.19% and 0.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 0.85% off its SMA200. ACI registered -0.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.30%.

The stock witnessed a -0.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.17%, and is -1.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.12% over the month.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has around 290000 employees, a market worth around $11.23B and $76.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.61 and Fwd P/E is 7.08. Distance from 52-week low is 15.72% and -25.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Albertsons Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/12/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.70% this year.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 534.60M, and float is at 313.67M with Short Float at 2.88%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gajial Omer,the company’sEVP, Pharmacy & Health. SEC filings show that Gajial Omer sold 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $21.05 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25140.0 shares.

Albertsons Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Larson Robert Bruce (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $21.01 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50241.0 shares of the ACI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, KIMCO REALTY CORP () disposed off 11,500,000 shares at an average price of $26.18 for $301.07 million. The insider now directly holds 28,338,105 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI).