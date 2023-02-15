Why Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) is 2.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.13 and a high of $131.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EW stock was last observed hovering at around $77.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.02%.

Currently trading at $76.59, the stock is -2.82% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.91 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -12.57% off its SMA200. EW registered -29.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.88%.

The stock witnessed a -2.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.60%, and is -4.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) has around 15700 employees, a market worth around $47.40B and $5.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.40 and Fwd P/E is 26.83. Profit margin for the company is 27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.09% and -41.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.80% this year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 619.80M, and float is at 612.90M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that MUSSALLEM MICHAEL A sold 19,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $77.00 per share for a total of $1.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that BOBO DONALD E JR (CVP,Strategy/Corp Development) sold a total of 6,725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $80.75 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62561.0 shares of the EW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Chopra Daveen (CVP, TMTT) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $78.00 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 18,911 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Abbott Laboratories (ABT) that is trading -14.53% down over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -19.02% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is 5.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.