Why Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is 0.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $143.33 and a high of $183.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MMC stock was last observed hovering at around $174.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.0%.

Currently trading at $167.00, the stock is -3.41% and -2.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.27 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 3.04% off its SMA200. MMC registered 9.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.56%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.24%, and is -3.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has around 83000 employees, a market worth around $82.36B and $20.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.69 and Fwd P/E is 20.06. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.51% and -8.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 498.00M, and float is at 490.05M with Short Float at 0.61%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FANJUL OSCAR,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FANJUL OSCAR sold 2,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $173.70 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75447.0 shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that FANJUL OSCAR (Director) sold a total of 5,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $171.96 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78347.0 shares of the MMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Beswick Paul (SVP, Chief Information Officer) disposed off 1,171 shares at an average price of $176.75 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 8,118 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC).

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -13.49% down over the past 12 months and Chubb Limited (CB) that is 4.54% higher over the same period. American International Group Inc. (AIG) is 1.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.