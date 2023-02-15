Why should you keep an eye on Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ)?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) is 113.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $5.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CELZ stock was last observed hovering at around $0.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.81, the stock is 38.34% and 72.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 10.82% at the moment leaves the stock 21.18% off its SMA200. CELZ registered -48.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.89%.

The stock witnessed a 81.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.30%, and is 57.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.29% over the week and 13.34% over the month.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $11.63M and $0.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 146.42% and -84.19% from its 52-week high.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 109.40% this year.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.07M, and float is at 13.72M with Short Float at 1.13%.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Warbington Timothy,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Warbington Timothy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 22 at a price of $0.39 per share for a total of $3897.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Warbington Timothy (President & CEO) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $0.40 per share for $5965.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CELZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 27, Warbington Timothy (President & CEO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $0.50 for $10000.0. The insider now directly holds 87,087 shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ).