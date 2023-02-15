Will indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) is 60.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.07 and a high of $9.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INDI stock was last observed hovering at around $8.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.2% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.38, the stock is 20.72% and 31.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.01 million and changing 14.25% at the moment leaves the stock 29.31% off its SMA200. INDI registered 15.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.95%.

The stock witnessed a 32.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.40%, and is 15.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.59% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has around 400 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $96.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.01% and 0.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.10%).

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 120.51M, and float is at 80.03M with Short Float at 15.58%.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by schiller Thomas,the company’sCFO and EVP of Strategy. SEC filings show that schiller Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $8.11 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.43 million shares.

indie Semiconductor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Bal Kanwardev Raja Singh (SVP Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 19,507 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $8.53 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the INDI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 10, McClymont Donald (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $6.53 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 4,298 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI).