Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 17.95% Upside

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is 42.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $27.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WWW stock was last observed hovering at around $14.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.95% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -19.92% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.59, the stock is 4.55% and 24.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 4.56% at the moment leaves the stock -9.70% off its SMA200. WWW registered -40.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.07%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 14.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.80%, and is -0.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.52% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $2.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.98 and Fwd P/E is 9.58. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.40% and -42.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.70% this year.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.70M, and float is at 76.67M with Short Float at 5.16%.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOROMISA JEFFREY M,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BOROMISA JEFFREY M bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $10.49 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that HOFFMAN BRENDAN (President and CEO) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $10.25 per share for $76875.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48157.0 shares of the WWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Stornant Michael D (Senior VP, CFO and Treasurer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $10.50 for $26250.0. The insider now directly holds 193,499 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW).

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -30.80% down over the past 12 months and Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is 24.67% higher over the same period. Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) is -4.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.