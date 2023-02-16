A peek at Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV): Who has invested in It?

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) is 18.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $90.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26%.

Currently trading at $1.30, the stock is 2.56% and 8.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -16.67% at the moment leaves the stock -41.47% off its SMA200. BWV registered a loss of -49.02% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 10.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.96%, and is 8.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.33% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 42.86% and -98.57% from its 52-week high.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.30% this year

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.34M, and float is at 10.44M with Short Float at 3.26%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hernandez Joseph, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Hernandez Joseph sold 30,269 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $4.10 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.65 million shares.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Hernandez Joseph (CEO) sold a total of 76,841 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $4.21 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.68 million shares of the BWV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Shaw Allan (Director) disposed off 29,636 shares at an average price of $3.94 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV).