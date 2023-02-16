A peek at Box Inc. (BOX): Who has invested in It?

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is 8.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.31 and a high of $34.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOX stock was last observed hovering at around $33.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $33.71, the stock is 2.98% and 8.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 18.92% off its SMA200. BOX registered 27.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.67%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.81%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Box Inc. (BOX) has around 2172 employees, a market worth around $4.88B and $967.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.98. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.10% and -3.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.90%).

Box Inc. (BOX) Analyst Forecasts

Box Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year

Box Inc. (BOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.38M, and float is at 137.97M with Short Float at 5.34%.

Box Inc. (BOX) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Box Inc. (BOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Dylan C, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Dylan C sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $33.79 per share for a total of $0.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.42 million shares.

Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that Smith Dylan C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $28.11 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.29 million shares of the BOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 09, Berkovitch Eli (VP Chief Acct Ofr & Controller) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $29.94 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 136,328 shares of Box Inc. (BOX).

Box Inc. (BOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -14.16% down over the past 12 months and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is -1.03% lower over the same period. CDW Corporation (CDW) is 20.74% up on the 1-year trading charts.