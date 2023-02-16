A peek at Caleres Inc. (CAL): Who has invested in It?

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is 19.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.82 and a high of $31.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAL stock was last observed hovering at around $24.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.93% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.38% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -2.5% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.65, the stock is 8.09% and 15.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 7.81% at the moment leaves the stock 4.84% off its SMA200. CAL registered 20.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.08%.

The stock witnessed a 16.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.30%, and is 8.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 4.08% over the month.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) has around 5200 employees, a market worth around $955.14M and $2.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.65 and Fwd P/E is 5.82. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.55% and -14.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Analyst Forecasts

Caleres Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.60% this year

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.38M, and float is at 33.80M with Short Float at 7.65%.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Caleres Inc. (CAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN DIANE M, the company’s Executive Chair. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN DIANE M sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $26.20 per share for a total of $39293.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Caleres Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that SULLIVAN DIANE M (Executive Chair) sold a total of 12,275 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $26.79 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the CAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, SULLIVAN DIANE M (Executive Chair) disposed off 19,900 shares at an average price of $26.99 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 125,291 shares of Caleres Inc. (CAL).

Caleres Inc. (CAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -29.59% down over the past 12 months and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is -3.43% lower over the same period. Genesco Inc. (GCO) is -27.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.