A peek at Vulcan Materials Company (VMC): Who has invested in It?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is 11.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.54 and a high of $192.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMC stock was last observed hovering at around $185.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.87%.

Currently trading at $195.45, the stock is 7.43% and 8.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 5.32% at the moment leaves the stock 16.78% off its SMA200. VMC registered 6.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.56%.

The stock witnessed a 7.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.58%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has around 11437 employees, a market worth around $26.11B and $7.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.73 and Fwd P/E is 30.01. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.10% and 1.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.40% this year

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 133.00M, and float is at 132.62M with Short Float at 0.98%.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Clement David P, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Clement David P sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $180.00 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1970.0 shares.

Vulcan Materials Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Clement David P (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 3,377 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $165.23 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3970.0 shares of the VMC stock.