Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is 1.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.52 and a high of $160.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The A stock was last observed hovering at around $153.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29%.

Currently trading at $151.75, the stock is -1.73% and -0.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 12.26% off its SMA200. A registered 12.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.30%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -2.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.67%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has around 18100 employees, a market worth around $44.85B and $6.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.27 and Fwd P/E is 24.05. Profit margin for the company is 18.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.86% and -5.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Analyst Forecasts

Agilent Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 296.00M, and float is at 294.19M with Short Float at 1.07%.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 68 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ancher-Jensen Henrik, the company’s Sr Vice President. SEC filings show that Ancher-Jensen Henrik sold 29,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $155.78 per share for a total of $4.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70793.0 shares.

Agilent Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Grau Dominique (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $159.20 per share for $0.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92379.0 shares of the A stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, MCDONNELL PADRAIG (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 672 shares at an average price of $160.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 15,529 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -44.14% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is 1.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.