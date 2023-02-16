AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Volatility At 2.95%, Should You Add A Position?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) is 8.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.86 and a high of $12.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVDX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is -1.34% and 7.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.35 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 27.56% off its SMA200. AVDX registered -7.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.78%.

The stock witnessed a 2.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.37%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $299.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.13% and -16.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.90%).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.30% this year

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.23M, and float is at 179.01M with Short Float at 2.96%.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Praeger Michael, the company’s. SEC filings show that Praeger Michael sold 9,996 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $9.33 per share for a total of $93263.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.83 million shares.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Wilhite Joel () sold a total of 3,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $9.33 per share for $29996.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63404.0 shares of the AVDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Drees Daniel () disposed off 2,174 shares at an average price of $9.33 for $20283.0. The insider now directly holds 128,109 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX).

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 11.89% up over the past 12 months and SAP SE (SAP) that is 1.36% higher over the same period. Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is -57.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.