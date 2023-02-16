DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Volatility At 4.17%, Should You Add A Position?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) is 28.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.22 and a high of $32.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DV stock was last observed hovering at around $27.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91%.

Currently trading at $28.32, the stock is 6.86% and 14.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 3.32% at the moment leaves the stock 13.44% off its SMA200. DV registered 4.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.55%.

The stock witnessed a 19.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.92%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $4.65B and $424.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 92.85 and Fwd P/E is 85.30. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.46% and -12.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.90% this year

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.30M, and float is at 163.75M with Short Float at 2.69%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allais Nicola T, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Allais Nicola T sold 5,907 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $27.81 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54092.0 shares.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Allais Nicola T (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $27.54 per share for $44254.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 54092.0 shares of the DV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Eddleman Julie (Global Chief Comm. Officer) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $27.73 for $8319.0. The insider now directly holds 127,615 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV).