Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE: EHAB) is 21.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $25.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EHAB stock was last observed hovering at around $14.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76%.

Currently trading at $15.99, the stock is 7.10% and 13.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 12.37% at the moment leaves the stock 6.67% off its SMA200. EHAB registered a loss of 6.89% in past 6-months.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.01%, and is 9.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 5.64% over the month.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $767.84M and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.08 and Fwd P/E is 14.03. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.25% and -36.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 49.70% this year

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.60M, and float is at 48.98M with Short Float at 5.34%.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bolton Jeffrey, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bolton Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $12.69 per share for a total of $12690.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15597.0 shares.

Enhabit Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Bolton Jeffrey (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $12.75 per share for $25500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14597.0 shares of the EHAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Bolton Jeffrey (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $12.89 for $25780.0. The insider now directly holds 12,597 shares of Enhabit Inc. (EHAB).