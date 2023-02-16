Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) is 17.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.80 and a high of $51.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOG stock was last observed hovering at around $48.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $48.82, the stock is 4.25% and 8.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 22.99% off its SMA200. HOG registered 19.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.82%.

The stock witnessed a 8.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.90%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $7.15B and $5.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.84 and Fwd P/E is 9.73. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.83% and -5.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.22M, and float is at 145.26M with Short Float at 5.24%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Root Jonathan R, the company’s SVP – HDFSI. SEC filings show that Root Jonathan R sold 2,239 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $50.17 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5474.0 shares.

Harley-Davidson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that ZEITZ JOCHEN (President and CEO) bought a total of 25,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $38.94 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the HOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Masood Rafeh (Director) acquired 1,335 shares at an average price of $37.50 for $50062.0. The insider now directly holds 1,335 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG).