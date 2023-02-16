Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is 14.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.04 and a high of $18.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTGC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -20.64% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.08, the stock is 4.99% and 9.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 8.35% off its SMA200. HTGC registered -11.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.09%.

The stock witnessed a 8.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.41%, and is 4.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has around 90 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $294.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.42 and Fwd P/E is 8.81. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.55% and -18.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hercules Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.00% this year

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.15M, and float is at 128.11M with Short Float at 4.78%.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bluestein Scott, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bluestein Scott sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $14.16 per share for a total of $1.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.95 million shares.

Hercules Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Loo Wade (Director) bought a total of 24 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $15.63 per share for $375.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3493.0 shares of the HTGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Loo Wade (Director) acquired 57 shares at an average price of $15.63 for $891.0. The insider now directly holds 3,469 shares of Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC).