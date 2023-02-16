Here are the top Institutional holders of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) shares

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) is 110.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $1.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOXL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 56.67% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is 59.57% and 81.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.9 million and changing 17.38% at the moment leaves the stock 11.34% off its SMA200. BOXL registered -40.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.95%.

The stock witnessed a 71.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.32%, and is 51.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.51% over the week and 11.54% over the month.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has around 183 employees, a market worth around $46.85M and $223.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.92. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.92% and -53.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.90%).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boxlight Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.10% this year

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.55M, and float is at 67.39M with Short Float at 0.66%.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pope Michael Ross, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Pope Michael Ross sold 1,368 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $0.32 per share for a total of $438.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.07 million shares.

Boxlight Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Pope Michael Ross (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 32,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $0.35 per share for $11232.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.07 million shares of the BOXL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Pope Michael Ross (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.39 for $9750.0. The insider now directly holds 1,039,536 shares of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL).

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Holdings Company (GHC) that is trading 13.46% up over the past 12 months.