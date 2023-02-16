Here are the top Institutional holders of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) shares

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is 3.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.63 and a high of $187.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPC stock was last observed hovering at around $176.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.07% off its average median price target of $170.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.86% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -22.23% lower than the price target low of $147.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $179.68, the stock is 6.88% and 3.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 14.33% off its SMA200. GPC registered 41.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.90%.

The stock witnessed a 6.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.05%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has around 52000 employees, a market worth around $24.77B and $21.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.58 and Fwd P/E is 20.67. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.39% and -4.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genuine Parts Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 451.00% this year

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.34M, and float is at 137.98M with Short Float at 2.35%.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Genuine Parts Company (GPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aptiv PLC (APTV) that is trading -9.90% down over the past 12 months and Cummins Inc. (CMI) that is 15.68% higher over the same period. Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is -15.64% down on the 1-year trading charts.