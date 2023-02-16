Here are the top Institutional holders of Loews Corporation (L) shares

Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is 6.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.36 and a high of $68.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The L stock was last observed hovering at around $61.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -19.52% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -19.52% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.15, the stock is 2.28% and 5.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 7.30% off its SMA200. L registered 1.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.70%.

The stock witnessed a 4.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.00%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.77% over the month.

Loews Corporation (L) has around 12050 employees, a market worth around $14.51B and $14.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.94. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.91% and -8.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Loews Corporation (L) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Loews Corporation (L) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Loews Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.40% this year

Loews Corporation (L) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 237.61M, and float is at 194.69M with Short Float at 0.77%.

Loews Corporation (L) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Loews Corporation (L) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TISCH JONATHAN M, the company’s Co-Ch. of Bd/Off. of the Pres. SEC filings show that TISCH JONATHAN M sold 3,791 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $61.73 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Loews Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that TISCH JONATHAN M (Co-Ch. of Bd/Off. of the Pres.) sold a total of 4,287 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $62.35 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the L stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, SCOTT RICHARD WALDO (SVP & Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 12,506 shares at an average price of $62.51 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 42,920 shares of Loews Corporation (L).

Loews Corporation (L): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading 5.38% up over the past 12 months and The Progressive Corporation (PGR) that is 33.66% higher over the same period. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 8.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.