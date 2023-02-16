Here are the top Institutional holders of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) shares

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) is 7.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.96 and a high of $108.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRTX stock was last observed hovering at around $48.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $48.71, the stock is -2.52% and 0.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -23.35% off its SMA200. MRTX registered -52.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.95%.

The stock witnessed a 10.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.02%, and is -3.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) has around 413 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $11.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.79% and -55.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Analyst Forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.90% this year

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.22M, and float is at 54.21M with Short Float at 17.60%.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cherrington Julie M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cherrington Julie M sold 2,546 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 18 at a price of $44.66 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Meek David D. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 3,179 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $42.38 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61792.0 shares of the MRTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, Christensen Jamie (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 2,245 shares at an average price of $42.38 for $95142.0. The insider now directly holds 97,878 shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX).

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.76% down over the past 12 months and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is 42.75% higher over the same period. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is 5.64% up on the 1-year trading charts.