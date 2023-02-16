Here are the top Institutional holders of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) shares

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) is -4.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $6.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RUBY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -32.27% and -20.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -72.21% off its SMA200. RUBY registered -96.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.60%.

The stock witnessed a -32.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.94%, and is -26.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.72% over the week and 20.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 20.00% and -97.28% from its 52-week high.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.40% this year

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.36M, and float is at 84.40M with Short Float at 2.21%.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAGNONI PABLO J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CAGNONI PABLO J sold 8,448 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $0.25 per share for a total of $2112.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66082.0 shares.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Appelhans Dannielle (CEO and President) sold a total of 3,878 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $0.25 per share for $970.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10385.0 shares of the RUBY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, CAGNONI PABLO J (Director) disposed off 7,240 shares at an average price of $0.24 for $1745.0. The insider now directly holds 74,530 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY).

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -3.76% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -13.01% lower over the same period.