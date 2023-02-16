Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) is 9.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.19 and a high of $15.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOWL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.16% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 7.56% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.79, the stock is 5.87% and 9.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.99 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock 19.57% off its SMA200. BOWL registered 67.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.73%.

The stock witnessed a 4.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.14%, and is 6.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has around 2965 employees, a market worth around $2.42B and $961.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.34. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.59% and -3.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bowlero Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.85M, and float is at 100.95M with Short Float at 8.81%.

Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shannon Thomas F., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Shannon Thomas F. sold 40,759 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $14.27 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Bowlero Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Shannon Thomas F. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 71,956 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $14.27 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.04 million shares of the BOWL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Shannon Thomas F. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $14.33 for $1433.0. The insider now directly holds 1,112,715 shares of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL).