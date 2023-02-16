Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) is 17.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $18.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNTV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $8.24, the stock is 6.29% and 11.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing 7.71% at the moment leaves the stock -1.87% off its SMA200. MNTV registered -49.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.32%.

The stock witnessed a 13.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.73%, and is 3.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $475.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.09. Profit margin for the company is -26.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.47% and -55.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.95M, and float is at 128.25M with Short Float at 6.79%.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blum Lora D, the company’s Chief Legal Officer & Secty. SEC filings show that Blum Lora D sold 5,323 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $7.72 per share for a total of $41120.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Momentive Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Lurie Alexander J (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 19,356 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $8.07 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.47 million shares of the MNTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Carr Priyanka (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 9,176 shares at an average price of $8.07 for $74032.0. The insider now directly holds 254,148 shares of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV).