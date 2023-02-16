HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) is 27.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $245.03 and a high of $557.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HUBS stock was last observed hovering at around $363.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.55% off its average median price target of $379.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.64% off the consensus price target high of $475.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -14.83% lower than the price target low of $320.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $367.47, the stock is 4.08% and 16.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 17.47% off its SMA200. HUBS registered -32.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.08%.

The stock witnessed a 14.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.43%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has around 7409 employees, a market worth around $18.53B and $1.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 128.80. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.97% and -34.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HubSpot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.07M, and float is at 46.26M with Short Float at 3.57%.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shah Dharmesh, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Shah Dharmesh sold 5,281 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $356.26 per share for a total of $1.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.46 million shares.

HubSpot Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Shah Dharmesh (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 8,191 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $351.02 per share for $2.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.46 million shares of the HUBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 24, Shah Dharmesh (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 6,528 shares at an average price of $350.50 for $2.29 million. The insider now directly holds 1,472,888 shares of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS).

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) that is trading -24.30% down over the past 12 months and PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) that is -1.32% lower over the same period. Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is -7.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.