Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Inari Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) is -6.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.50 and a high of $100.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NARI stock was last observed hovering at around $55.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.5%.

Currently trading at $59.13, the stock is 0.76% and -7.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 6.29% at the moment leaves the stock -15.24% off its SMA200. NARI registered -21.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.20%.

The stock witnessed a -13.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.56%, and is 6.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.19% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $3.15B and $358.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.09% and -40.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.80% this year

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.49M, and float is at 45.93M with Short Float at 6.61%.

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) Insider Activity

A total of 140 insider transactions have happened at Inari Medical Inc. (NARI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 131 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hill, Mitch C., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Hill, Mitch C. sold 12,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $53.82 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46480.0 shares.

Inari Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that Tu Thomas (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $60.69 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85700.0 shares of the NARI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Hykes Andrew (President and CEO) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $61.90 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 93,046 shares of Inari Medical Inc. (NARI).

Inari Medical Inc. (NARI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is trading 10.67% up over the past 12 months and Insulet Corporation (PODD) that is 21.25% higher over the same period. Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) is -22.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.