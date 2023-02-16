Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) is 8.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.68 and a high of $8.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.54% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 47.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.36, the stock is -2.45% and 0.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -4.22% at the moment leaves the stock 7.45% off its SMA200. MRSN registered 54.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.03%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.53%, and is -2.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.22% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) has around 169 employees, a market worth around $632.57M and $11.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 137.31% and -23.72% from its 52-week high.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Analyst Forecasts

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.30% this year

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.77M, and float is at 98.80M with Short Float at 5.77%.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Protopapas Anna, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Protopapas Anna sold 17,346 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 17 at a price of $5.74 per share for a total of $99566.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48733.0 shares.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 17 that Lowinger Timothy B (SVP, Chief Sci.&Tech. Off.) sold a total of 6,233 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 17 and was made at $5.74 per share for $35777.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the MRSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 17, DeSchuytner Brian (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,131 shares at an average price of $5.74 for $29452.0. The insider now directly holds 32,781 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN).

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 5.64% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -13.01% lower over the same period.