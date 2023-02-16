New Big Money Means 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) is 8.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.82 and a high of $16.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLWS stock was last observed hovering at around $9.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55%.

Currently trading at $10.40, the stock is 2.39% and 7.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 5.58% at the moment leaves the stock 15.16% off its SMA200. FLWS registered -33.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.48%.

The stock witnessed a 5.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.64%, and is -3.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) has around 4700 employees, a market worth around $683.07M and $2.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 221.28 and Fwd P/E is 26.13. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.69% and -36.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.70% this year

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.54M, and float is at 23.35M with Short Float at 3.19%.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HARTNETT THOMAS G, the company’s President. SEC filings show that HARTNETT THOMAS G bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $6.12 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that ELMORE LEONARD J (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $13.82 per share for $13820.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57737.0 shares of the FLWS stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) that is trading 16.39% up over the past 12 months and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) that is -87.57% lower over the same period.