New Big Money Means Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is 22.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $87.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $83.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $83.65, the stock is 1.68% and 11.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 17.83% off its SMA200. ARES registered 6.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.68%.

The stock witnessed a 7.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.18%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 2.76% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $23.76B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 98.88 and Fwd P/E is 16.31. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.38% and -4.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.63M, and float is at 132.38M with Short Float at 2.85%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RESSLER ANTONY P, the company’s Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman. SEC filings show that RESSLER ANTONY P sold 16,879 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $85.12 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that RESSLER ANTONY P (Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman) sold a total of 156,477 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $86.28 per share for $13.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16879.0 shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, RESSLER ANTONY P (Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman) disposed off 230,655 shares at an average price of $85.34 for $19.68 million. The insider now directly holds 173,356 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -8.27% down over the past 12 months and Brookfield Corporation (BN) that is -20.96% lower over the same period. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -15.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.