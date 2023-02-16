New Big Money Means BlackLine Inc. (BL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) is 10.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.73 and a high of $79.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BL stock was last observed hovering at around $72.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43%.

Currently trading at $74.00, the stock is 3.03% and 6.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 11.64% off its SMA200. BL registered -2.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.08%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.55%, and is -0.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) has around 1915 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $498.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 129.14. Profit margin for the company is -15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.86% and -7.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Analyst Forecasts

BlackLine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -139.10% this year

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.70M, and float is at 55.09M with Short Float at 7.65%.

BlackLine Inc. (BL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at BlackLine Inc. (BL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Unterman Thomas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Unterman Thomas sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $71.80 per share for a total of $35900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52407.0 shares.

BlackLine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Unterman Thomas (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $68.50 per share for $34250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52196.0 shares of the BL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Unterman Thomas (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $67.46 for $33730.0. The insider now directly holds 51,998 shares of BlackLine Inc. (BL).

BlackLine Inc. (BL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 29.40% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -44.86% lower over the same period.