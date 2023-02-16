New Big Money Means Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) is 1.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.35 and a high of $20.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROIC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $15.21, the stock is -2.08% and -0.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -4.32% off its SMA200. ROIC registered -14.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.47%.

The stock witnessed a -3.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.26%, and is -0.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $305.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.34 and Fwd P/E is 44.09. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.93% and -23.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 64.30% this year

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.80M, and float is at 121.14M with Short Float at 3.45%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POMERANTZ LAURA H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POMERANTZ LAURA H sold 6,425 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $15.55 per share for a total of $99940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59704.0 shares.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -9.92% down over the past 12 months and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) that is -42.64% lower over the same period.