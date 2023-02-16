Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is 12.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.44 and a high of $33.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTNX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.03% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 2.03% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.39, the stock is 3.52% and 3.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 30.35% off its SMA200. NTNX registered 12.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.92%.

The stock witnessed a 10.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.00%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) has around 6450 employees, a market worth around $6.86B and $1.64B in sales. Fwd P/E is 57.51. Profit margin for the company is -29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.68% and -12.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.80%).

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nutanix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.54M, and float is at 225.29M with Short Float at 3.60%.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wall Tyler, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Wall Tyler sold 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $26.19 per share for a total of $2.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48256.0 shares.

Nutanix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that RAMASWAMI RAJIV (President and CEO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $28.34 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the NTNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20, Conway Craig (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $30.38 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 33,363 shares of Nutanix Inc. (NTNX).

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) that is trading 29.40% up over the past 12 months and Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) that is -44.86% lower over the same period.