Owens Corning (OC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is 21.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.97 and a high of $103.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OC stock was last observed hovering at around $103.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $103.50, the stock is 8.29% and 12.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 18.08% off its SMA200. OC registered 14.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.75%.

The stock witnessed a 14.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.69%, and is 5.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Owens Corning (OC) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $9.61B and $9.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.61 and Fwd P/E is 10.07. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.84% and -0.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Owens Corning (OC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 370.50% this year

Owens Corning (OC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.30M, and float is at 92.76M with Short Float at 4.43%.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Owens Corning (OC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fister Todd W, the company’s President, Insulation. SEC filings show that Fister Todd W sold 323 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $32300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31159.0 shares.

Owens Corning disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Fister Todd W (President, Insulation) sold a total of 2,505 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $100.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31482.0 shares of the OC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Fister Todd W (President, Insulation) disposed off 7,075 shares at an average price of $100.00 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 35,995 shares of Owens Corning (OC).

Owens Corning (OC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -13.71% down over the past 12 months and Masco Corporation (MAS) that is -1.89% lower over the same period. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is -12.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.