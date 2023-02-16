SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) is 120.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.43 and a high of $20.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKYT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.2% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -30.83% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.70, the stock is 45.86% and 68.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing 12.30% at the moment leaves the stock 68.68% off its SMA200. SKYT registered 67.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.15%.

The stock witnessed a 67.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.17%, and is 27.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.57% over the week and 9.31% over the month.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $657.67M and $186.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 254.40% and -25.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.00%).

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SkyWater Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -221.90% this year

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.67M, and float is at 12.40M with Short Float at 10.20%.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zibrowski Bart L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Zibrowski Bart L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.12 million shares.

SkyWater Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that DDK Developments, L.L.C. (10% Owner) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $12.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.12 million shares of the SKYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, DDK Developments, L.L.C. (10% Owner) disposed off 11,187 shares at an average price of $9.50 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 5,132,040 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT).