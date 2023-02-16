Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is 25.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.42 and a high of $79.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCCO stock was last observed hovering at around $74.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76%.

Currently trading at $75.50, the stock is 0.57% and 10.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 34.39% off its SMA200. SCCO registered 13.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.08%.

The stock witnessed a 0.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.83%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.11% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $59.06B and $10.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.12 and Fwd P/E is 22.98. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.98% and -4.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.60%).

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 116.30% this year

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 773.10M, and float is at 85.22M with Short Float at 7.11%.

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $74.94 per share for a total of $14.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Southern Copper Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA (Chairman of the Board) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $74.97 per share for $7.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the SCCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $74.87 for $3.74 million. The insider now directly holds 674,966 shares of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO).

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 0.54% up over the past 12 months and Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is -4.26% lower over the same period.