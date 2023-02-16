Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Volatility At 11.54%, Should You Add A Position?

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) is -45.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $5.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMMT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.31, the stock is -30.97% and -36.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 11.06% at the moment leaves the stock 33.60% off its SMA200. SMMT registered 13.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 128.71%.

The stock witnessed a -49.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 120.00%, and is -11.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.54% over the week and 14.92% over the month.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $496.07M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 250.00% and -60.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.50%).

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.70% this year

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.58M, and float is at 14.08M with Short Float at 30.46%.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DUGGAN ROBERT W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DUGGAN ROBERT W bought 94,849,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $0.97 per share for a total of $92.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 162.53 million shares.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Zanganeh Maky (Co-CEO & President) bought a total of 5,624,702 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $0.97 per share for $5.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.06 million shares of the SMMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Zanganeh Maky (Co-CEO & President) acquired 184,430 shares at an average price of $0.97 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 359,969 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT).