Which institution holds the most shares in Freshpet Inc. (FRPT)

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) is 28.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.02 and a high of $118.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $65.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.36%.

Currently trading at $67.93, the stock is 7.46% and 15.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 3.60% at the moment leaves the stock 19.61% off its SMA200. FRPT registered -28.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.57%.

The stock witnessed a 7.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.21%, and is 8.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $545.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.59% and -42.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -762.70% this year

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.86M, and float is at 46.42M with Short Float at 11.67%.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weise Stephen, the company’s EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain. SEC filings show that Weise Stephen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $68.00 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Freshpet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Weise Stephen (EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain) sold a total of 4,351 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $105.73 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FRPT stock.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -41.46% down over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 26.75% up on the 1-year trading charts.