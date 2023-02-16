Which institution holds the most shares in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is 9.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GROV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -10.23% and -3.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 6.99% at the moment leaves the stock -88.70% off its SMA200. GROV registered -95.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.51%.

The stock witnessed a -28.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.62%, and is -13.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.26% over the week and 16.08% over the month.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $75.00M and $334.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.50% and -96.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.40%).

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.10% this year

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.22M, and float is at 60.04M with Short Float at 1.96%.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sculptor Capital Management, I, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $0.54 per share for a total of $10800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.78 million shares.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Cleary Kevin Michael (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $0.59 per share for $58740.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the GROV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Sculptor Capital Management, I (10% Owner) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $0.56 for $14000.0. The insider now directly holds 8,803,986 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV).