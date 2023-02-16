Which institution holds the most shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is 7.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.99 and a high of $17.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIAV stock was last observed hovering at around $11.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $11.28, the stock is 0.15% and 3.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -13.71% off its SMA200. VIAV registered -32.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.65%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.39%, and is -0.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $1.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.98 and Fwd P/E is 14.21. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.91% and -34.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Analyst Forecasts

Viavi Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.50% this year

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.90M, and float is at 223.80M with Short Float at 2.28%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Staley Gary W, the company’s SVP Global Sales NSE. SEC filings show that Staley Gary W sold 13,216 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $11.31 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that RONDINONE RALPH (SVP Global Operations NSE) sold a total of 1,669 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $11.25 per share for $18776.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32722.0 shares of the VIAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, KHAYKIN OLEG (President & CEO) disposed off 3,100 shares at an average price of $11.02 for $34162.0. The insider now directly holds 862,286 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) that is trading -9.64% down over the past 12 months. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is 12.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.