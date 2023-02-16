Which Institutions Own Shares In Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is 2.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $138.52 and a high of $231.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AAP stock was last observed hovering at around $150.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $158.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.96% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -26.07% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.29, the stock is 0.76% and 1.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -12.42% off its SMA200. AAP registered -32.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.82%.

The stock witnessed a 1.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.68%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $8.97B and $11.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.46 and Fwd P/E is 11.71. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.22% and -34.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.05M, and float is at 58.78M with Short Float at 5.78%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 21 times.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is trading 30.28% up over the past 12 months and AutoZone Inc. (AZO) that is 34.07% higher over the same period.