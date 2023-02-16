Which Institutions Own Shares In Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)?

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) is 0.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $112.09 and a high of $182.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNG stock was last observed hovering at around $148.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.24%.

Currently trading at $151.03, the stock is 0.48% and -1.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -1.06% off its SMA200. LNG registered 29.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.36%.

The stock witnessed a 0.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.19%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has around 1550 employees, a market worth around $36.45B and $30.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.71. Profit margin for the company is -12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.74% and -17.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Analyst Forecasts

Cheniere Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.80% this year

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 249.90M, and float is at 246.70M with Short Float at 1.46%.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAILEY VICKY A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BAILEY VICKY A sold 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $141.50 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33862.0 shares.

Cheniere Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Stephenson Aaron D. (SVP, Operations) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $168.21 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56016.0 shares of the LNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, BOTTA G ANDREA (Director) disposed off 9,200 shares at an average price of $167.05 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 39,082 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG).

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 46.96% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 23.66% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 14.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.