Which Institutions Own Shares In PagerDuty Inc. (PD)?

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) is 18.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.51 and a high of $38.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PD stock was last observed hovering at around $30.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21%.

Currently trading at $31.60, the stock is 7.84% and 16.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 3.98% at the moment leaves the stock 24.49% off its SMA200. PD registered -7.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.06%.

The stock witnessed a 14.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.38%, and is 3.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $2.96B and $348.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 157.21. Profit margin for the company is -39.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.97% and -18.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.70%).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.90% this year

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 89.28M, and float is at 82.19M with Short Float at 7.50%.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tejada Jennifer, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Tejada Jennifer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $30.54 per share for a total of $2.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

PagerDuty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that WEBB SHELLEY (SVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 1,983 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $30.05 per share for $59589.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the PD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 27, Wilson Howard (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $29.52 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 463,003 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (PD).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -8.71% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -28.47% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is -28.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.