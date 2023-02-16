Which Institutions Own Shares In Parsons Corporation (PSN)?

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is -5.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.91 and a high of $50.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSN stock was last observed hovering at around $45.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.97% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.05% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -9.12% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.65, the stock is -0.44% and -3.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -4.32% at the moment leaves the stock 2.50% off its SMA200. PSN registered 37.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.58%.

The stock witnessed a -0.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.35%, and is -3.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.12% over the month.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) has around 15500 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $4.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.64 and Fwd P/E is 19.91. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.94% and -12.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parsons Corporation (PSN) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parsons Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.30% this year

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.61M, and float is at 102.75M with Short Float at 3.47%.

Parsons Corporation (PSN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Parsons Corporation (PSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ball George L., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Ball George L. bought 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $41.50 per share for a total of $2.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Parsons Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Ball George L. (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $33.40 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PSN stock.

Parsons Corporation (PSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 8.43% up over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 24.17% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 18.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.