Who are the Institutional Holders in AMMO Inc. (POWW)?

AMMO Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) is 13.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POWW stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.96, the stock is -14.54% and -5.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing -13.11% at the moment leaves the stock -42.03% off its SMA200. POWW registered -57.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.89%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -16.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.74%, and is -11.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) has around 359 employees, a market worth around $234.97M and $243.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.72 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.32% and -67.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Analyst Forecasts

AMMO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 288.70% this year

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.93M, and float is at 87.87M with Short Float at 8.05%.

AMMO Inc. (POWW) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at AMMO Inc. (POWW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goodmanson Robert, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Goodmanson Robert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $2.22 per share for a total of $22200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

AMMO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Goodmanson Robert (President) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $2.12 per share for $21150.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the POWW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Markley Harry S (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $3.63 for $18150.0. The insider now directly holds 140,000 shares of AMMO Inc. (POWW).