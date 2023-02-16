Who are the Institutional Holders in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is 22.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.20 and a high of $235.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADSK stock was last observed hovering at around $228.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.24% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.45% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -29.54% lower than the price target low of $177.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $229.28, the stock is 6.62% and 13.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 14.81% off its SMA200. ADSK registered 1.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.87%.

The stock witnessed a 14.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.67%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $49.88B and $4.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 80.87 and Fwd P/E is 31.43. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.49% and -2.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Autodesk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.80% this year

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 216.00M, and float is at 215.09M with Short Float at 1.14%.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Howard Ayanna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Howard Ayanna sold 328 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $230.00 per share for a total of $75440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3862.0 shares.

Autodesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that RAFAEL BETSY (Director) sold a total of 309 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $213.89 per share for $66092.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5124.0 shares of the ADSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 11, Hope Stephen W. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 394 shares at an average price of $195.66 for $77090.0. The insider now directly holds 3,074 shares of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -20.69% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 11.89% higher over the same period.