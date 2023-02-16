Who are the Institutional Holders in AutoNation Inc. (AN)?

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN) is 30.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.92 and a high of $140.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AN stock was last observed hovering at around $140.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $126.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.1% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -46.34% lower than the price target low of $96.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $140.49, the stock is 11.58% and 19.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 21.39% off its SMA200. AN registered 34.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.04%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.59%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) has around 22200 employees, a market worth around $6.96B and $26.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.74 and Fwd P/E is 7.03. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.01% and -0.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AutoNation Inc. (AN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AutoNation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 325.40% this year

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.50M, and float is at 40.13M with Short Float at 17.69%.

AutoNation Inc. (AN) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at AutoNation Inc. (AN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAMPERT EDWARD S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LAMPERT EDWARD S sold 86,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $139.22 per share for a total of $11.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.5 million shares.

AutoNation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,615 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $116.18 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.59 million shares of the AN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, LAMPERT EDWARD S (10% Owner) disposed off 99,380 shares at an average price of $107.30 for $10.66 million. The insider now directly holds 5,595,423 shares of AutoNation Inc. (AN).

AutoNation Inc. (AN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 13.60% up over the past 12 months and Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA) that is 16.47% higher over the same period. Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) is 39.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.