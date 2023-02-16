Who are the Institutional Holders in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)?

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) is -16.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.08 and a high of $50.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCYC stock was last observed hovering at around $24.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.69% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 25.3% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.65, the stock is -11.17% and -15.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 3.04% off its SMA200. BCYC registered -48.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.35%.

The stock witnessed a -8.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.59%, and is -13.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.24% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $754.78M and $15.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 104.06% and -51.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.68M, and float is at 26.61M with Short Float at 7.05%.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee Kevin, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lee Kevin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 03 at a price of $29.06 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that Keen Nicholas (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 1,817 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $29.06 per share for $52802.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39160.0 shares of the BCYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Kalowski Lee (President and CFO) disposed off 1,815 shares at an average price of $29.06 for $52744.0. The insider now directly holds 30,685 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC).

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is trading 40.81% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -13.01% lower over the same period.