Who are the Institutional Holders in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) is 126.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $12.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GREE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is -18.70% and 8.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.02 million and changing 9.24% at the moment leaves the stock -70.27% off its SMA200. GREE registered -94.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.61%.

The stock witnessed a -33.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.32%, and is -9.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.73% over the week and 13.63% over the month.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) has around 467 employees, a market worth around $28.49M and $142.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 196.96% and -94.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.20%).

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3877.80% this year

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.24M, and float is at 15.56M with Short Float at 13.03%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Atlas Capital Resources GP LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Atlas Capital Resources GP LLC bought 1,190,476 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $0.84 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.19 million shares.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading -15.00% down over the past 12 months and Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is 20.01% higher over the same period. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is 16.58% up on the 1-year trading charts.