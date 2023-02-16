Who is the Top Investor In Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)?

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) is 31.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $18.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.7% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -35.21% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.93, the stock is 27.30% and 29.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 75.72% off its SMA200. ASC registered 404.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.89%.

The stock witnessed a 33.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.91%, and is 19.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.36% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $796.01M and $365.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.21 and Fwd P/E is 8.35. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 404.80% and 2.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -518.00% this year

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.77M, and float is at 36.92M with Short Float at 5.93%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is trading 132.58% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Corporation (TK) that is 70.42% higher over the same period. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 246.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.